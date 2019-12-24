Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
What's going on with First Night Carlisle? Will it return in 2021?
For decades, First Night Carlisle has helped the town ring in the new year in style. However, the event's all-volunteer board announced this summer the event won't take place at the dawn of 2020 for financial reasons.
Bad weather the past two years and declining attendance has made it difficult to recoup costs, the board explained.
At the time, the board expressed optimism the event would be able to return next year to usher in 2021, but also said that would depend on increased volunteerism and community support. It held a concert featuring Elvis impersonator Brad Crum in November to help raise needed funds.
This week, however, First Night Carlisle Director Amy Routson shared a less-than-rosy assessment of the event's future.
"Quite honestly, we're not seeing the support from the community we had hoped for," Routson said in an email. "People have expressed disappointment that the event won't be happening this year, but that has not translated to the kind of volunteer or financial support we would need to ensure the future of First Night Carlisle."
It remains to be seen whether the event will happen in 2021.
You have free articles remaining.
First Night Carlisle began in 1998, and previously took a year off in 2010.
Send us your questions
Need an answer? We can help.
The Sentinel wants to know what you have always wanted to know.
Whether it’s politics, crime, history or just something you’ve always been curious about, if you have questions, The Sentinel will look for the answer and provide it in our online blog and as a weekly feature in the Sentinel print edition.
Shoot us an email at frontdoor@cumberlink.com, call 240-7125 or stop by the office to submit your questions.
The best questions will be featured in weekly Ask/Answered columns online and in print.
At least six Pennsylvania counties charge "rent" to inmates, a practice some say saddles prisoners with debt upon release.
The current weather pattern – active in terms of precipitation but with moderate, rather than cold, temperatures – is likely to continue into 2020.