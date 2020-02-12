Ask/Answered: Is South Mountain Raceway for sale?

Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
Is the drag strip in South Middleton Township for sale?
South Mountain Raceway does not appear to be for sale, but apparently the rumor is going around.
In an email to The Sentinel, owner Mike Natoli said this newspaper’s query was the second he’s had this week about the topic, but he reiterated that the track was doing well, and that he intends to retire while still running it.
“This is going to be our fifth year of doing this track rescue thing,” Natoli wrote. “I love this car-centric capital of the world, and thus far the track is making a good comeback on serving the community of motor heads from here in Cumberland County and now reaching many other counties.”
Real estate listings for the auto racing track date to 2013, and county property records indicate the site at 1107 Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township was transferred to Natoli Motorsports Inc. in June 2014.
“My dream is to retire here and make South Mountain a destination track for all to enjoy on a Friday or Sunday afternoon,” Natoli wrote.
