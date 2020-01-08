Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
What should I keep in my car for winter driving? How else can I prepare for being stranded?
Winter weather is often associated with car accidents, but that isn’t the only way winter driving can create problems. Cars can break down on their own and, in addition to snow, extreme cold can be dangerous to people in stranded vehicles.
PennDOT recommends people stock their cars with warm clothing, gloves and a blanket to stay warm, and an ice scraper, sand and shovel to get your car unstuck. Other useful items include a flashlight, jumper cables, a first aid kit, water and nonperishable food in case you’re stuck somewhere for a lengthy period.
PennDOT also recommends carrying a cellphone and car charger. But don’t rely only on that since not every area has cellphone service.
In addition to carrying these emergency items, there are other steps you can take to prepare for winter weather and reduce the risk of being stranded, according to PennDOT.
First, keep your vehicle in good condition, with properly inflated tires and good brakes, at least half a tank of gas and full levels of other fluids. Second, make sure someone knows where you’re going and what time you expect to leave and arrive.
If you are stranded, stay with the vehicle. Run the engine about once per hour, but ensure the tailpipe is clear and keep a downwind window cracked, PennDOT says.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s always important to wear a seat belt and to not drink before driving, but especially so in winter, according to the agency.
Send us your questions
Need an answer? We can help.
The Sentinel wants to know what you have always wanted to know.
Whether it’s politics, crime, history or just something you’ve always been curious about, if you have questions, The Sentinel will look for the answer and provide it in our online blog and as a weekly feature in the Sentinel print edition.
Shoot us an email at frontdoor@cumberlink.com, call 240-7125 or stop by the office to submit your questions.
The best questions will be featured in weekly Ask/Answered columns online and in print.