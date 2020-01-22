Ask/Answered: How much advance notice should I give my heating fuel supplier?

Several fuel companies recommend placing orders before your tank reaches the one-quarter mark.

There are more than 2.5 million households in Pennsylvania that use oil or propane heating, according to DEP.

The department also encouraged homeowners to regularly inspect and properly maintain their heating tanks to prevent leaks, spills and other safety hazards. An inspection checklist is available at DEP’s website.

Send us your questions

Need an answer? We can help.

The Sentinel wants to know what you have always wanted to know.

Whether it’s politics, crime, history or just something you’ve always been curious about, if you have questions, The Sentinel will look for the answer and provide it in our online blog and as a weekly feature in the Sentinel print edition.

Shoot us an email at frontdoor@cumberlink.com, call 240-7125 or stop by the office to submit your questions.

The best questions will be featured in weekly Ask/Answered columns online and in print.

Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.