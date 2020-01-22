Ask/Answered: How much advance notice should I give my heating fuel supplier?

Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
How close to empty should I let my oil tank get before ordering fuel?
As we endure the coldest part of the winter, the last thing most homeowners want is to run out of heating fuel. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, however, warns you shouldn’t assume your oil or propane supplier can arrive at a moment’s notice.
According to DEP, fuel deliveries can be delayed by:
- Winter storms that prevent tanks from travelling to your house;
- A build-up of snow or ice that makes it difficult to access your heating tank; and
- Problems at the business that delivers your fuel, such as fire, equipment freeze-ups and power outages.
“Many people don’t realize the route a heating oil or propane delivery takes to reach their residence. They may wait until there’s just a few days’ supply or less left before calling to schedule a delivery,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. “A winter storm isn’t a good time to discover the tank is empty or the generator is out of service. To be safe this winter, we encourage people to check their tank regularly and call for delivery early.”
Several fuel companies recommend placing orders before your tank reaches the one-quarter mark.
There are more than 2.5 million households in Pennsylvania that use oil or propane heating, according to DEP.
The department also encouraged homeowners to regularly inspect and properly maintain their heating tanks to prevent leaks, spills and other safety hazards. An inspection checklist is available at DEP’s website.
