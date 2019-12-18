Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
Does Cumberland County charge “rent” for people incarcerated at its prison?
The PA Post recently examined six counties, including Dauphin County, that charge “rent” to people who are incarcerated there.
In some cases, prisoners are billed as much as $70 per day for food and lodging.
Supporters say the fees help ease the burden on taxpayers of paying to incarcerate wrongdoers and teach financial responsibility to prisoners.
Opponents, however, lodge both ethical and practical objections. Ethically, they say a person shouldn’t be charged to live somewhere when they are forcibly required to be there.
Practically, many prisoners can’t afford the fees and accumulate debt that is sent to collections agencies.
Cumberland County is not among the counties that charge rent to prisoners, Warden Travis Shenk said.
The county does charge prisoners on work release 23% of their earnings for room and board, Shenk said.
However, this percentage is taken off of their income, so it does not result in prisoners owing a debt to the prison. Prisoners who are not earning income are not charged.
In addition to Dauphin County, “rent” is charged by prisons in Lebanon, Crawford, Lehigh, Venango and Indiana counties, the PA Post found.
Like Cumberland County, Lancaster and Berks counties deduct fees from paychecks of inmates on work release.
