Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions.
When will Christmas trees be picked up?
With the holidays over, it'll be time for area residents to get rid of the Christmas trees they picked up in November and December. Most municipalities have some sort of pick-up service, often arranged with waste collection, where Christmas trees may be brought to mulch and other recycling sites.
In Carlisle, Christmas tree collection begins on Monday, Jan. 6, and runs through Friday, Jan. 17. Residents should place their trees curbside in front of their properties on regularly scheduled trash collection days. All decorations and tree bags should be removed since the trees will be going to the compost facility.
Artificial trees will be collected as bulk items, and they should be placed curbside along with borough trash bags on scheduled trash collection days, according to the borough.
In South Middleton Township, residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the compost site at 615 Lindsey Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Tinsel and ornaments should be removed prior to drop-off. A compost sticker affixed to the windshield of a vehicle is needed to access the site.
For artificial trees, residents may place them out with the trash, and Advanced Disposal will pick them up as a bulk item, according to the township.
In North Middleton Township, Advanced Disposal will pick up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 10. Trees must be placed visibly along the curb. Artificial trees can be put out for regular trash pick-up.
In Middlesex Township, Christmas trees will be collected by Advanced Disposal during the month of January on normal trash collection days. No tags will be needed. Middlesex residents can also take their trees to the compost site on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in January.
In West Pennsboro Township, Christmas trees may be dropped off at the township office, located at 2150 Newville Road, at the rear of the complex. A sign will indicate the drop-off location.
Shippensburg Borough will collect Christmas trees the first two weeks of January. Collection of trees will coincide with the borough's trash collection schedule, and trees should be placed at curbside no more than 24 hours prior to collection. Plastic tree bags must be removed from the tree prior to collection.
Shippensburg residents may also take their trees to the borough's compost facility anytime during its regular operating hours. The facility is open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays in January and February and can be accessed by residents of Shippensburg Borough, Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township, South Newton Township, Newburg Borough, Hopewell Township and North Newton Township. Compost Facility Passes will be issued to residents who register and show a photo ID and proof of residency.
In Silver Spring Township, Penn Waste will collect Christmas trees on the normal trash pick-up day during the week of Jan. 6.
Waste Management has already started picking up Christmas trees in Hampden Township and will continue to do so curbside of residential properties until Jan. 10.
Lower Allen Township reported on its Facebook page that Christmas tree pick-up will run from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17 on regular trash collection days. Ornaments, lights and garlands should be removed. The township will not collect bagged trees.
East Pennsboro Township started Christmas tree collection on Dec. 30 and will continue to collect trees for recycling through Jan. 17. Undecorated trees should be placed at the curb for collection, or trees can be dropped off at the designated area at the yard waste facility from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
