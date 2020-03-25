Casey, Toomey discuss coronavirus relief bill negotiations ahead of Senate vote

While the fine details of an expected federal economic relief package were still being smoothed over Wednesday night, both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators expressed broad optimism for a basic framework to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking with reporters in teleconferences Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey outlined an anticipated bill that would provide direct relief to employees, employers and the health care system.
For Midstate workers and business owners wondering how they’ll get help, here are the highlights of what will be coming out of the U.S. Senate:
Unemployment
The bill will almost certainly involve a major expansion of the unemployment insurance system, which is run jointly by the federal government and the states.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had this kind of an investment in unemployment insurance,” Casey said, adding that Democrats had pushed the GOP majority to extend the enhanced unemployment deal from a three-month window to four.
This enhanced unemployment will reportedly give benefits to those who would not normally be eligible, such as self-employed people and gig workers. It would also add an additional $600 per week of federal money to the benefit, a large hike given that the average weekly unemployment payout is $372, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Some Republicans have expressed reservations that the large size of unemployment checks for the next four months will make it hard for businesses who are still hiring during the pandemic to recruit workers. Those concerns were being ironed out on Wednesday.
Direct checks
Republicans and Democrats seem to agree that, given the rapid onset of the coronavirus-related business furloughs, immediate cash is needed beyond the unemployment system.
“We recognize the unemployment system is going to take a little while to catch up to this change in the law,” Toomey said of the federal boost to unemployment insurance, which is why immediate cash stimulus is needed.
Those checks are anticipated to be $1,200 per adult ($2,400 per married couple) and an additional $500 per child, based on households’ 2018 tax filings. Those with up to $75,000 in 2018 income ($150,000 per married couple) would get the full benefit, with a tapering-off for higher earners.
The original version of the bill, as introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, featured only a $600 cash benefit for those with little to no prior income; on Wednesday, Casey said that Democrats had successfully negotiated to “effectively double” that benefit to the full amount.
Toomey said the U.S. Treasury is "confident they can get those checks out in the first or second week of April."
Small business assistance
Over $350 billion is expected to be allocated for small businesses under 500 employees to maintain their payrolls. This money will be disbursed as loans, but the loan amount used to pay employee wages and benefits will be forgiven by the federal government, Toomey said.
“What it means is that the federal government will be paying the payroll for small business,” Toomey said. The intent is for businesses to retain their employees, even if they’re not able to work, so that they won’t have to hire an entirely new workforce after the pandemic.
“They will be able to go back to that company and go back to that job,” Toomey said.
The loans will be administered through banks, not via the Small Business Administration directly, speeding up the process.
“This is meant to stabilize small business immediately and not have them go through a long SBA process,” Casey said.
Big business assistance
Roughly $500 billion in appropriations is expected to relieve larger businesses, primarily through loans and market liquidity to be shouldered by the Federal Reserve.
The major point of contention is oversight; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats had secured a provision banning companies benefiting from the program from stock buybacks for the duration of the program plus one year.
“The big business fund, which I think is important to have, will have a lot more transparency and oversight,” Casey said, criticizing the GOP for refusing such a provision in the 2017 tax cuts.
Some liberal groups have criticized the legislation for not going far enough, even after Democrats’ negotiations; the Economic Policy Institute wrote Wednesday that the bill was “toothless” in preventing big businesses from cutting staff even after receiving bailout loans.
Toomey said Wednesday that he expected a provision giving a tax credit equal to 50% of payroll for up to eight weeks to businesses between 500 and 10,000 employees. He also pushed back on accusations that the GOP was averse to oversight, saying that Democrats had been more deferential to the airline industry during negotiations.
Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP
Casey described a “Marshall Plan for health,” referring to the post-WWII reconstruction effort, worth roughly $150 billion for hospitals. One element of this, according to Toomey, is a 20% boost in the Medicare reimbursement rate for hospitals when treating COVID-19 cases.
However, Casey said a lack of further Medicaid provisions was a shortcoming on which Democrats were unable to move the GOP.
A previous bill, signed by President Donald Trump last week, increased the federal government’s cost-share paid to states for Medicaid at a price tag of roughly $1.5 billion, Casey said. But he would’ve preferred to also expand the eligibility requirements, similar to the expansion enacted a decade ago under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
Casey also said Democrats were pushing for a 15% increase to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps, since these benefits scale higher for families with children.
“That’s one of the areas of the bill that I’m really disappointed about,” Casey said. “If there was ever a need for an enhanced dollar amount for food assistance, it’s now.”
