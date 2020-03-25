Casey, Toomey discuss coronavirus relief bill negotiations ahead of Senate vote

Some Republicans have expressed reservations that the large size of unemployment checks for the next four months will make it hard for businesses who are still hiring during the pandemic to recruit workers. Those concerns were being ironed out on Wednesday.

Direct checks

Republicans and Democrats seem to agree that, given the rapid onset of the coronavirus-related business furloughs, immediate cash is needed beyond the unemployment system.

“We recognize the unemployment system is going to take a little while to catch up to this change in the law,” Toomey said of the federal boost to unemployment insurance, which is why immediate cash stimulus is needed.

Those checks are anticipated to be $1,200 per adult ($2,400 per married couple) and an additional $500 per child, based on households’ 2018 tax filings. Those with up to $75,000 in 2018 income ($150,000 per married couple) would get the full benefit, with a tapering-off for higher earners.

The original version of the bill, as introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, featured only a $600 cash benefit for those with little to no prior income; on Wednesday, Casey said that Democrats had successfully negotiated to “effectively double” that benefit to the full amount.