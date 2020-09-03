Trump hones law and order message in Pennsylvania

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LATROBE, Pennsylvania — President Donald Trump on Thursday honed the "law and order" message he intends to wield against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for the next two months, stepping up attacks that his campaign believes are resonating with battleground state voters.

"Biden's plan is to appease the domestic terrorists and my plan is to arrest them and prosecute them," Trump declared at a rally in Pennsylvania — a state that flipped in his favor in 2016, helping to pave his road to victory.

The rally comes as Trump's campaign is claiming new signs of momentum, including in the longtime Democratic stronghold that Trump won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016. After months of trepidation, Trump campaign officials have been feeling encouraged in the last few weeks as Trump has responded to mass demonstrations against racial injustice by taking a hardline against protesters and painting Biden as weak.

Trump was speaking in front of a crowd of hundreds packed into an airport hangar, where people stood closely together and few were seen wearing masks, despite the ongoing pandemic, which has now killed more than 185,000 people and infected more that 6 million nationwide.