Trump election dispute puts Republicans into contradictions

HARRISBURG — The drive to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania is forcing Republicans to take positions that contradict with one another’s.

Republican judge after Republican judge has thrown out efforts to reverse the certification of Biden's victory in Pennsylvania's election.

One of the latest rejections was to a request to the U.S. Supreme Court from Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northeastern Pennsylvania and GOP candidate and Trump favorite Sean Parnell, who lost to Pittsburgh-area U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat.

On Tuesday, the state's top elected Republican, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, reiterated his view that Biden won and that it is unseemly for Trump to pressure state lawmakers to try to undo the election.

“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Toomey's comments came a day after an aide to state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said the president had called twice to see what might be possible for Trump to do about the state’s presidential election.