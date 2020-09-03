Trump, allies beating path to battleground Pennsylvania

To that end, Trump and his team have been paying frequent visits to the state as they work to build enthusiasm. On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence held a "Workers for Trump" rally at a construction company less than 15 miles from Biden's hometown, Scranton.

"I know we're not too far from our opponent's boyhood home, but it's Trump country now," Pence told the crowd,

Trump himself held a small rally last month outside Scranton just hours before Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. At the event, Trump insisted Biden would be the state's "worst nightmare" if elected president. The former vice president often spotlights his early years in the northeast Pennsylvania city as evidence of his middle-class upbringing.

Biden's campaign remains equally confident about his prospects in the state. They have put considerable emphasis on the Pittsburgh metro area, where Democrats lost ground in 2016 but then watched Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb pull an upset in a special election.

Still, Biden's path in Pennsylvania is seen as more complicated than winning back Wisconsin and Michigan, the two other "blue wall" states Trump won by less than 1 percentage point four years ago.