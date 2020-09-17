At Pennsylvania drive-in town hall, Biden vows not to downplay US threats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOOSIC — Joe Biden said Thursday that he wouldn't downplay any serious threat to the United States, like President Donald Trump did with COVID-19, during a Thursday night town hall that was largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic early on.

"You've got to level with the American people — shoot from the shoulder. There's not been a time they've not been able to step up. The president should step down," Biden said to applause from the drive-in crowd at the CNN town hall in Moosic, outside his hometown of Scranton.

Speaking about Trump's admission that he publicly played down the impact of the virus while aware of its severity, Biden declared: "He knew it and did nothing. It's close to criminal."

Biden faced a half-dozen questions about the coronavirus and a potential vaccine early in the town hall from moderator Anderson Cooper and audience members. The pandemic was not just the main topic of the night — it was the cause of the unusual format of the event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field, just outside of Biden's hometown of Scranton.