Zoning hearing continued again for Wheatstone development project in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township supervisors heard a continuation Thursday of a developer’s conditional use request for a proposed residential development, a journeyed process initiated months ago at township meetings and still set to continue.

Thursday’s conditional use hearing involved a developer’s application for zoning exceptions for Wheatstone, a residential development proposed within a township well protection overlay zone. The hearing opened in the township on Oct. 28 and has remained open since then due to various circumstances.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

Following that, the hearing was continued at a township supervisors meeting Feb. 10. Testifying on behalf of the McNaughton Co. last month were attorney Jeffery Esch McCombie, civil engineer Tim Mellott, and transportation engineer Jay States.

The hearing was continued again on Thursday to allow additional testimony by a project hydrologist.

McCombie again led testimony for the McNaughton Co. Thursday, first questioning Philip Donmoyer, senior environmental project manager for Engineering Consulting Services. In testimony, Donmoyer concurred that he had “no concerns” about development on the proposed site with safeguards such as environmental education measures for residents.

Also at the hearing, attorney Marcus McKnight III led testimony on behalf of a pair of residents who object to the project — Tom and Ann Benjey — who live “across the road” from the proposed development on East Springville Road. McNight’s witness included ARM Group hydrologist Bill Seaton and Craig Sunday, who resides on East Springville at Lindsey Road.

Seaton said that upon inspection of the proposed Wheatstone site he found two areas of bedrock fractures that “could infiltrate a well within a matter of days.”

“When you start developing on a (township) Wellhead Protection Zone III, you’re setting yourself up for increased contamination,” Seaton said. “Personally, it looks like a pretty risky place to me.”

McCombie said the conditional use applicant “already said they’re going to provide education to the residents.”

Sunday said he was concerned about the planned development potentially causing large increases of traffic on surrounding rural roads. McCombie said developers plan to contribute upwards of $125,000 to the township for off-road improvements around the site.

Supervisors continued the Wheatstone hearing at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the township municipal building, 520 Park Drive.

Airport improvements contract

Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a professional services contract with Michael Baker International engineers for an “open-ended” contract for airport improvement consulting services at the Carlisle Airport, which the township purchased last year. The blanket contract that ensures services from the Michael Baker firm comes at no cost to the township.

In tandem, the township board Thursday also approved a professional services agreement with Michael Baker for $37,000 to develop a lighting rehabilitation design for the airport. The board also approved another professional services agreement with Michael Baker for $75,000 to complete an airport layout plan.

Township engineer Brian O’Neill said the contracts will be funded at 90% through federal grants, with the township paying the remaining 10%.

