Youths rush to turn wool into shawls during Farm Show competition

HARRISBURG — The 15th Youth Fleece to Shawl competition at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday featured both happiness and heartbreak for the four teams.

Members of the Fiber Frenzy team from Dauphin County felt happy to win the competition in which four five-member teams took piles of fleece, brushed it, spun it into yarn and used that to make a shawl

The Fibering Five of Dauphin County experienced heartbreak when they didn’t complete their shawl in the allotted three hours. Some of the girls sobbed when the contest ended, then comforted each other.

“We have the fleece to shawl contest to inspire young people to go on to enter sheep to shawl,” said Tom Knisley, Sheep to Shawl contest coordinator. “Many of these kids are home schooled.”

A sheep to shawl contest involves shearing a sheep, spinning the wool into yarn and using it to make a 22 by 78 inch shawl with five inches of fringe on each end — all in 2 1/2 hours.

A fleece to shawl contest, held for participants under age 18, starts with a pile of fleece instead of a sheep and shearing.

Abigail Appleman of Turbotville, who used to compete in this contest and now helps officials run it, said making a shawl isn’t as easy as it appears.

“It takes a lot of practice, both as an individual and as a team,” she said.

Two Dauphin County teams and two Clinton County teams competed in this year’s fleece to shawl contest, which began with team members carding or brushing the wool between two wire brushes to remove foreign matter and make the fibers go in one direction.

Carders passed the wool to spinners, who spun the fibers into strands of yarn. They wound the yarn on bobbins, which they handed to the weavers who ran wooden shuttles back and forth in looms to create colorful shawls.

Each team had a name and a theme. The Fiber Frenzy’s theme was “Counting Sheep” so they used Romney wool to make a shawl with dark blue and purple yarn with some white to represent stars. The three boys and two girls on that team wore pajamas.

“We’re good friends and have a great time doing this,” Brooke Coble said as she pedaled her spinning wheel. “I started carding when I was 8 and still like being on a team.”

The five girls in the Fibering Five carried out their “Little House on the Prairie” theme by braiding their hair and wearing pioneer era cotton dresses, white aprons and bonnets. “We all like ‘Little House on the Prairie,'” said Cassie O’Shell, a spinner. The team used wool from a Leicester Longwool sheep to make their green, yellow and pink shawl.

Both Dauphin County teams are in the Dauphin County 4H Friendship Community Club while members of the two teams from Clinton County all go to Sugar Valley Rural Charter School in Loganton.

The Sapphire Spinners used a MASH theme and wore oversized shaded glasses. The Roaring Rubies, who had a fairy them, got their team’s name from Ruby, their Corriedale sheep. The girls wore wings and flower wreaths in their hair.

Emma Downing spun like an expert, although she is rather new to the event. “One of the spinners dropped out just four days before last year’s contest, so someone taught me what to do and I did it,” she said. “I had never spun before in my life, but I like it.”

Teams seemed both relaxed and focused during the three hours of the competition. They had an almost assembly-line efficiency. As the hours went on, they looked more determined and their pace increased.

Both Clinton County teams realized that they couldn’t finish in time and ended their participation. The Fiber Frenzy team appeared frenzied as they rushed to tie their fringe on, finish their shawl and race it to the judges with two minutes to spare before taking a break.

The Fibering Five kept weaving, despite five minute, three minute and one minute warnings. When officials announced that “this contest is over,” several of them burst into tears.

The four judges only had one shawl to evaluate, the Fiber Frenzy shawl in shades of blue. They evaluated the fleece, spinning, weaving, shawl design and speed.

The sheep to shawl contest followed, featuring the Twisted Sisters of Westmoreland County, Time Warp from Montour County, Team Wabi Sabi and Fidget Spinners, both from Lancaster County and Friends thru Fiber from Franklin County.

At 3 p.m., the five shearers simultaneously grabbed their sheep, sat them on their rumps and began to take off the thick wool. Minutes later, piles of fluffy fleece lie at their feet and the suddenly skinny looking sheep returned to their pen as teams got to work.