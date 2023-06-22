In and out of prison for a total of 18 years, Kim Wynings knew she had to make a change.

She kept bouncing in and out of Columbia and Perry county prisons — 11 times. All of her time served was due to drug and retail theft charges.

She could never seem to escape the system.

“I truly started to feel like I was losing my mind,” said Wynings, who first went to prison when she was 18. “I was stuck in the life and watching my family and the people around me suffer.”

When she was threatened with losing her children, Wynings knew that she couldn’t continue to live the life of a felon.

“When I look at them, I want to be something better,” she said. “They deserve me to be something better. They were already robbed of their mom. They deserve me to be the best version of me now.”

Wynings, 47, was in prison for more than 15 years before she was offered the opportunity to go to rehab for her heroin addiction in 2019.

“I said that I was ready,” she said. “I need to do something different. I cannot live like this anymore.”

“I had to stop the insanity of the nonstop rotation of being in and out of prison,” she said. “I went (to rehab), and I’ve been clean ever since.”

Finances and restitution

Wynings lives in Perry County with her girlfriend and several of her children, including a 10-month old infant. Not owning a vehicle, she walks just over half a mile to work at a local gas station. She hardly makes enough to make ends meet.

“I have to be careful on what kind of commitment I make anywhere,” she said. “I can only rely on people so much.”

Her financial issues are exasperated by health issues. She has hereditary congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation, the latter of which stems from her previous drug usage.

On top of her regular bills and medical expenses, she also has to pay restitution for her previous convictions, as well as pay Perry and Columbia counties a total of $70 a month to supervise her.

Fortunes changed for Wynings when she received a call from a Cumberland County official urging her to apply to have her restitution paid off by Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

“At first thought I was scared,” she said. “It just seemed a little unrealistic.”

She put in an application and completed an interview with REFORM Alliance, an organization that is co-chaired by Rubin. According to its website, REFORM’s mission is to “transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and cultures to create real pathways to work and wellbeing”.

Wynings was soon notified that she was being awarded $4,100 from the organization to help pay off her restitution.

“It was honestly like the biggest blessing that I could have ever received,” she said.

She was one of over 50 women across the county who had their legal financial obligations paid off. About a dozen of the women were from Pennsylvania.

“It’s hard to fathom what these mothers have to go through,” Kardashian said in a news release. “All they want is a chance to rebuild their lives, and yet our system keeps them stuck in an endless cycle of supervision. I want to do my part to give these women the second chance they’ve earned.”

Wynings said she watched and loved the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV show when it ran from 2007 to 2021.

“I’ve always loved them,” she said. “I think it’s amazing what they do. I’ve always had a very strong, likable opinion of all of them.”

Systemic change

Kardashian in her statement highlighted the need for new legislation on probation and restitution laws.

“I urge lawmakers and advocates across the country to work toward changing outdated laws that keep too many people unnecessarily behind bars,” she said. “I will continue to bring awareness to these important issues until there is change.”

Pennsylvania in particular has probation laws that make it difficult for people to escape the system. Two thirds of people released from prison in the state are re-incarcerated within three years, according to an August 2022 report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

“Probation and parole systems were originally designed to help people get back on their feet and keep them out of prison,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a March budget address. “But that’s not what’s happening in reality.”

Wynings feels that the correctional system sets people up to fail.

“I do understand that a lot of us have made choices when we weren’t even in the right state of mind,” she said. “But once you’re in that (correct) state of mind, I feel like this system should have a better way to show you what’s next. Sometimes I sit and wonder, ‘What if I was offered rehab years ago?’”

Reform legislation passed the state Senate last year, but the bill went no further.

“I lucked out and got an amazing probation officer in Perry County,” she said. “They really take the time to evaluate your needs and see what they can help. It’s much easier to take people on a case-to-case basis than it is in some of the rougher towns.”

She said that she was once sent back to prison for 16 months after she missed curfew by 20 minutes. There was no warning given.

“A big one for me is not (being allowed to) associate with anybody who is on probation or parole,” she said. “I don’t even know anybody, except for maybe four people, that are not on probation or parole.”

Wynings is thankful that she never lost custody of her children while going through the system.

“I am one of the mothers who are truly, truly blessed that the system did not take my children throughout the process,” she said. “I had family that kept them for me and let me be a part of their life. It was huge. I know a lot of mothers that suffer from their kids being taken. I have a daughter whose kids were taken, and she’s not OK.”

Wynings’ goal with her immediate future is to get certified peer specialist training, which would allow her to work with women who were in a similar situation to her.

“It’s a huge thing for me,” she said. “It keeps me grounded. I think I have a lot to offer. I think my story has a lot to offer.”

At the time of publication, Wynings is still waiting for the Office of Vocational Rehab to approve her specialist training request. She is also still on probation, although she has applied to be removed from supervision.

“My dream now is just to get some kind of true stability,” said Wynings, who previously lived in Cumberland County. “I think for me, I would just like to live a very simple, hard-working life with my family. That’s my dream now.”

Wynings said her battle with addiction will never truly be over. She fights every day to do the right thing and stay clean. She credits her family and local community for being a great support system for her.

She has simple advice for anybody who is struggling with addiction.

“There is hope,” she said. “If they truly want it, and they truly have the desire to do something different, they can. It is not easy. You’re going to feel knocked down over and over again.

“You just have to keep getting back up.”