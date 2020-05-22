× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ask a downtown Carlisle business owner what their favorite color is Friday and the answer is likely to be yellow.

Not all businesses took advantage of Friday's switchover from the red to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania, but the ones that did welcomed back the customers they’ve missed since state coronavirus restrictions led to their businesses shutting down suddenly in March.

“I had a very good, regular, loyal customer first thing,” said Leslie Rhoads at the Boutique on Pomfret.

Rhoades said she’s ready to be out and about doing things, and hopes there are others who feel the same way even though Friday wasn’t a particularly busy day at the shop.

“I think the weather has a lot to do with today, but I don’t need everybody to come today,” Rhoads said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere.”

It’s a relief to be open again, Rhoads said. She’s worked through the challenges of figuring out her reopening procedures and plans to do extra cleaning, steaming the clothes in the shop, limiting her hours and offering a special shopping time for those who are older than 60 or who are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“This virus isn’t going anywhere. I think we need to learn how to live with it in our midst as carefully and safely as we can,” she said.

On the other side of the spectrum, Fay's Country Kitchen opened its doors ahead of schedule.

Restaurants are to remain closed to dine-in customers in the yellow phase, according to the state, but Fay's said in a Facebook post Thursday that it would be going "green" and opening its doors to dine-in service starting Friday.

The Facebook post had more than 500 comments by Friday.

Pictures during the late morning Friday showed several customers seated inside the restaurant for dining.

Fay's Country Kitchen did not respond to a request for comment by presstime.

ABC27 reported Friday that after receiving several warnings for opening dine-in services under Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order, the business license for both Round the Clock Diners in York County were suspended.

Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers told ABC27 both Round the Clock Diners were warned twice before their licenses were revoked.

The diners were initially sent a warning letter by the departments of Agriculture and Health on May 14, ABC27 reported. Agriculture Department food safety inspectors discovered six days later that both businesses were still non-compliant with the governor’s orders and issued a second warning.

Powers told ABC27 the diners were explicitly told that their licenses would be revoked if they continued to disregard Gov. Wolf’s order, which resulted in them having their licenses suspended on Friday.

A struggle

Naomi Bobb at the ClothesVine said the past few months have been a struggle for small businesses. She’s been working to give the store an online presence, but that’s hard for a store like hers with the amount and types of clothing, jewelry and accessories that she has for sale.

Plus, her customers are typically not online buyers. Still they have been supportive by buying gift cards over the past few months.

She didn’t know what to expect when she opened her doors at 10 a.m. Friday. She came up with plans to maintain social distancing in the dressing rooms by using only two of the three she has available and using an industrial steamer to clean the clothes people decide not to buy. Sanitizing is part of the routine throughout the shop.

As a customer left with a stack of greeting cards, Bobb said she missed not being able to chat with her customers over the last few months.

“We opened in 1998, so we’ve had some close relationships with customers,” she said.

While the ClothesVine has been established downtown for more than 20 years, Sanctuary Boutique faced shutting down only months after it opened during last September’s Harvest of the Arts festival.

Owner Judy McCarren said there weren’t many people downtown Friday, but thought it may take time for people to build up the confidence to go out again.

“There’s so much we don’t know,” she said.

Like other shop owners, McCarren keeps cleaning supplies close at hand and offers gloves to customers who want to use them while browsing the racks.

“It’s a lot to add on, but it’s worth it,” McCarren said. “I hope at some point we will begin to feel comfortable with coming out and practicing being safe.”

Safety precautions

“It’s 50-50,” said Marjorie Romano, owner of Marjorie’s Gems. “I think a lot of the public is ready to get out and I think a lot of the public is still not ready to get out. They’re kind of unsure which way it’s going to go.”

Romano and her staff rearranged the store to make it easier to clean. She had already planned to cut back on her hours so that matched up well with the reopening recommendations from the state.

What remains to be seen downtown, though, is how tourism will be affected. The town sits at a spot that’s about halfway between anywhere, Romano said, which makes it easy for people to stop in to visit. When the downtown is ready to start hosting events again, her store will be ready.

“We’re excited. We’re very excited to be reopen,” Romano said.

Not all stores have reopened, with some opting instead to continue with curbside pick up for a time and others waiting until the picture on the coronavirus situation is clearer.

Sarah Taby of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb was ready to reopen when the word first went out about the county changing over to yellow. Then, she noticed the cases in Cumberland County continued to rise this past week and wondered if the county was at the place it should be to open.

On top of that, part of her plan included putting merchandise outside to add more space for social distancing.

Thursday night, after another day with an increase in the number of cases in the county, Taby decided she wasn’t comfortable with reopening and pulled the plug.

Taby said she understands that her decision isn’t possible for some businesses as her family has additional sources of income to help them through the crisis.

“I don’t think other businesses are wrong for opening. I just think that we are privileged enough to stay closed,” she said.

Taby said she’s likely to open in June when the rest of the state goes to yellow.

Photos: Cumberland County transitions to the yellow phase of state's coronavirus reopening plan

