A Wormleysburg man was sentenced to 17 months in prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of stealing materials from a federal courthouse construction site in Harrisburg in 2021, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Christopher Gontaryk, 48, stole about $9,919.61 worth of construction materials belonging to the United States from the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse site in Harrisburg on Oct. 11, 2021, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a news release. The following day, Gontaryk sold copper and brass materials that he'd stolen from the site at a Pottsville scrapyard.

In March 2022, while on release pending trial for the earlier theft, Gontaryk returned to the courthouse site and stole more construction materials worth about $816.40, the release said. He sold these materials at a scrapyard in York.

Gontaryk was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the first offense and two months in prison for the second offense and was ordered to pay $10,736.01 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma.