A Wormleysburg man was sentenced to 17 months in prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of stealing materials from a federal courthouse construction site in Harrisburg in 2021, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
Christopher Gontaryk, 48, stole about $9,919.61 worth of construction materials belonging to the United States from the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse site in Harrisburg on Oct. 11, 2021, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a news release. The following day, Gontaryk sold copper and brass materials that he'd stolen from the site at a Pottsville scrapyard.
In March 2022, while on release pending trial for the earlier theft, Gontaryk returned to the courthouse site and stole more construction materials worth about $816.40, the release said. He sold these materials at a scrapyard in York.
People are also reading…
Gontaryk was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the first offense and two months in prison for the second offense and was ordered to pay $10,736.01 in restitution.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn