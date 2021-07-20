 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work on roundabout in Shermans Dale to close Route 850 at Route 34
0 Comments
alert top story

Work on roundabout in Shermans Dale to close Route 850 at Route 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that a detour is planned for Route 850 (Valley Road) at the roundabout project at the intersection with Route 34 and Pisgah State Road in Shermans Dale in Carroll Township, Perry County.

Route 850 will be closed at the intersection on Monday, Aug. 2. The closure will be in effect for approximately 42 days. A detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive), Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15 and Route 850. The detour is about 31 miles and takes about 40 minutes. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to a width restriction on Route 34, a long-term truck detour is in place using Route 34, Sunnyside Drive, Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15 and Route 850.

Pisgah State Road remains closed at the intersection. A car detour is in place using Old State Road. The truck detour implemented for Route 34 will be in effect for this closure.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the primary contractor on this $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News