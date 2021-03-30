Work on 10.5 miles of I-81 in Cumberland County to finish up next week

A contractor is expected to complete work on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County next week.
PennDOT said a contractor will perform seeding and cleanup activities throughout the project limits during daylight hours Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9. There will be shoulder closures in both directions daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The project limits extend from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.
A nighttime lane restriction will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11 through Saturday, April 17 so the contractor can repair pavement damaged by a vehicle fire on northbound I-81 just south of Exit 44 (Allen Road/Route 465).
This work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, new guide rail, median cable barrier, and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment such as a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras.
This section of I-81 averages more than 46,700 vehicles traveled daily.
Drivers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.