Work on 10.5 miles of I-81 in Cumberland County to finish up next week

A contractor is expected to complete work on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County next week.

PennDOT said a contractor will perform seeding and cleanup activities throughout the project limits during daylight hours Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9. There will be shoulder closures in both directions daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project limits extend from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

A nighttime lane restriction will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 11 through Saturday, April 17 so the contractor can repair pavement damaged by a vehicle fire on northbound I-81 just south of Exit 44 (Allen Road/Route 465).