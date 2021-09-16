 Skip to main content
Work may begin next week on extending turn lane on Carlisle Pike near Route 581
Work may begin next week on extending turn lane on Carlisle Pike near Route 581

Hampden Township reported Thursday that work is tentatively scheduled to begin next week on a project that they hope will ease traffic congestion in the Carlisle Pike near Route 581.

The township said it recently awarded a competitively bid project to Pennsy Supply to extend the second eastbound travel lane along the Carlisle Pike between the Route 581 overpass and South Sporting Hill Road. Once completed, the lane would be a dedicated right-hand turn lane onto South Sporting Hill Road, which the township believes will ease congestion for drivers traveling along that segment of the Carlisle Pike.

The total project cost is not to exceed $235,752.55, according to the township. Funds for the project come from a grant, the township and the Cumberland York Area Local Defense Group, which supports efforts of local military installations. The Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg has a gate located off Sporting Hill Road.

The township said work is expected to largely be performed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and work will require limited lane shifts with no anticipated lane closures.

