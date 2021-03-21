Woman dies in I-81 crash after being ejected from vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic

Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning where a woman was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 81 and then struck by several other vehicles.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that Naquanda A. Medley, 25, of Chambersburg, was unbelted and ejected from the vehicle she was riding in Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after the driver of the vehicle lost control and rolled over near the Newville Exit on I-81 south.

The coroner's new release said Medley’s body was ejected and thrown into oncoming traffic on I-81 north where she was struck by several vehicles. The driver of the vehicle was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

