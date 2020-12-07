Wolf warns of further COVID-19 restrictions in coming days after previous mitigation efforts fall under expectations

Maureen Casey compared the influx of COVID-19 patients at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to waves on a shoreline, saying "They just keep coming."

Casey is a registered nurse who on Monday reported that the medical center was already at capacity and its staff exhausted, even before this year's flu season starts in earnest.

Her plea for Pennsylvanians to wear masks — just as they did in the spring, which helped flattened the curve of cases then — was echoed by state health officials during a news conference Monday that highlighted her story and others from hospitals with warnings of dire situations.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the state's plea about two weeks ago for residents to do the right thing with mitigating COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday seems to have failed. Given the increase of cases, Wolf said the state is still looking at what else can be done to help flatten the fall resurgence and avoid hospital capacity and staffing issues.

“If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers,” Wolf said. "That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point."