Wolf urges nonessential businesses to close in more eastern Pa. counties

The Wolf administration said it “strongly encourages businesses to act now before the governor or the secretary of health finds it necessary to compel closures under the law for the interest of public health."

In Philadelphia, however, city officials said people should feel free to continue to go to retail businesses and public parks while warning that this advice could change. Mayor Jim Kenney urged people to wash their hands and stay three feet from other people, but added “go out and have dinner and tip your wait staff, because they're struggling right now."

“We have to figure out a way that we can continue moving forward without panicking to the point where everything shuts down," Kenney said Saturday. “We may be healthier but the economy will be in the tank, and we can't have that." He later said on Twitter that he was “attempting to show support for local businesses and stop panic. ... We should all be mindful to limit gatherings, and of course, if you don’t feel well, stay home."

Wolf said a special election scheduled Tuesday in Bucks County will be postponed, but there is no agreement yet on a new date.