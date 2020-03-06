Wolf: 2 presumed cases of COVID-19 in Pa.; tests sent to CDC for confirmation

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Friday morning that there are two presumed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The cases are located in Delaware County and Wayne County, according to Wolf.

Wolf said the cases are considered "presumed" because all cases must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. However, state testing conducted Friday has come back with positives for the novel coronavirus.

Wolf said government officials were notified about the positive results early Friday morning, and they set the news conference to give details to the public.

"We want to make sure we're as open and transparent as we can be," Wolf said.

Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said both adults are being isolated in their homes. According to health officials, that isolation involves not using public transportation, staying at home and using "social distancing" in the home, which involves staying at least 6 feet apart from another person.

The isolation is voluntary, but Levine said both individuals have complied and they will be in contact with them daily in case they need additional medical help should the illness get worse.