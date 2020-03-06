Wolf: 2 presumed cases of COVID-19 in Pa.; tests sent to CDC for confirmation

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Friday morning that there are two presumed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The cases are located in Delaware County and Wayne County, according to Wolf.
Wolf said the cases are considered "presumed" because all cases must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. However, state testing conducted Friday has come back with positives for the novel coronavirus.
Wolf said government officials were notified about the positive results early Friday morning, and they set the news conference to give details to the public.
"We want to make sure we're as open and transparent as we can be," Wolf said.
Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said both adults are being isolated in their homes. According to health officials, that isolation involves not using public transportation, staying at home and using "social distancing" in the home, which involves staying at least 6 feet apart from another person.
The isolation is voluntary, but Levine said both individuals have complied and they will be in contact with them daily in case they need additional medical help should the illness get worse.
Levine said they are not releasing information on how the two people may have gotten the virus, but health officials said one individual had traveled to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice country in Europe before returning to Pennsylvania, and the other had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in another state. Officials said they will not be any more specific, but Italy is the only country in Europe as of Friday with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice.
Levine noted that these cases are not "community spread," where officials do not know where they got the virus.
From here, Levine said health officials will use "contact tracing" to determine where the individuals have been since getting the virus. Anyone who is thought to have close contact with either of these individuals, including their families, will be directed to undergo 14 days of quarantine, according to Levine.
Levine said the two people with presumed cases of the disease were assessed by their respective doctors, and the tests were sent to the state laboratory, which came back with positive results for the coronavirus.
Levine said the Wolf administration is working on making sure COVID-19 tests are free to patients. All tests conducted by the state lab will be free, and Levine said they are working to ensure tests completed by private labs will also be covered by a government program.
Levine said the state has been in emergency response for the last five weeks due to the coronavirus, and there are currently no backlogs in testing in the state. The state can do about 20 to 25 specimens a day, with more than 100 a day likely to be done by the weekend.
Wolf said he will declare a temporary disaster declaration later Friday, with the hopes that the state Legislature when they return to session will give him the power to call an emergency health declaration, which will help with funding.
Levine noted that in addition to the discovery of the two individuals, Central Bucks County School District Friday closed five schools over COVID-19 concerns. However, Levine added that the two presumed cases are not connected with this closure and that there are no confirmed cases in Bucks County.
"We expect more cases to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks," Levine said during the news conference Friday.
Health officials echoed the need for prevention, including hand-washing, and they said they will continue to update the public through the state Department of Health's website at www.health.pa.gov.