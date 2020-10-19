Wolf, Levine cite community spread issues with COVID-19 in 11 Pa. counties

With Pennsylvania showing a seven-day increase of 1,325 COVID-19 cases last week over the previous week, along with an increase in percent-positivity up to 4.3%, Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated safety precautions as the state deals with a resurgence in the virus.

"The fall resurgence is here," Wolf said. "And while we must always take this deadly virus seriously, now is the time for all of us to double down on our efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We've seen what happens when masks aren't worn and social distancing isn't practiced — people get sick, so we need to stay vigilant and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The state Department of Health said the statewide percent-positivity went up to 4.3% from 3.9% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity are:

Huntingdon (9.9%)

Westmoreland (8.9%)

Bradford (8.3%)

Lackawanna (8.2%)

Lebanon (8.2%)

Perry (8.2%)

Elk (7.9%)

Susquehanna (7.1%)

Bedford (6.8%)

Berks (6.5%)

Lawrence (6.4%)

Luzerne (6.0%)

Schuylkill (5.9%)

Dauphin (5.7%)

Armstrong (5.6%)

Centre (5.6%)

Tioga (5.5%)

Carbon (5.1%)

Indiana (5.1%)

Montour (5.0%)

Blair (5.0%)

