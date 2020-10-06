Wolf extends housing relief program, legislative fix unfinished

Wolf’s executive extension of the program means that some of the problems with Act 24 will still be in place.

The law limits benefits to $750 per month for up to six months for renters, or up to $1,000 per month for six months for homeowners paying a mortgage, numbers that are low enough that housing agencies in Pennsylvania’s urban areas have said that many landlords aren’t willing go to the trouble of applying for a large number of tenants.

Applicants also must be at least 30 days past due on their payments to apply, and must either have lost their job after March 1, 2020, or prove that their annual household income has been cut by at least 30% due to lost wages and hours related to COVID-19.

HB 2868 would remove the 30-day arrears requirement and also peg the maximum benefit to 130% of a county’s market rent for a two-bedroom unit, as determined by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, a commonly available benchmark.

As of the program’s closing last week, the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, which administer the program locally on behalf of the PHFA, reported receiving 231 applications for rental and mortgage assistance, although roughly half of the applicants were found ineligible.