Wolf extends housing relief program, legislative fix unfinished

Here are all of the elected officials currently in office. The total real estate tax rates include municipal, school and county tax rates.
Camp Hill Borough
School district: Camp Hill School District
Police: Camp Hill Borough Police Department, 717-737-1570
Municipal building: 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Total real estate tax rate: 22.797 mills
Public meetings: Camp Hill Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The meetings take place at Prosser Hall in the borough administration building.
Borough Council: Richard Guerin, Carl Schultz, Leigh Twiford, Zach Williard, Erin Vroman, Alissa Packer and Bonnie Bentz
Carlisle Borough
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: Carlisle police, 717-243-5252
Municipal building: 53 W. South St., Carlisle
Total real estate tax rate: 21.21 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Public hearings on specific issues are usually held prior to council meetings. The meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Deborah Fulham-Winston, Joel Hicks, Brenda Landis, Jeff Stuby, Sean Crampsie and Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz
Cooke Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1700 Centerville Road, Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 18.87 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Diane Batt, Patricia Sangialosi and Edward Strayer
Dickinson Township
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs
Total real estate tax rate: 17.96 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the municipal building.
Officials: Thomas Imholte, Lorelei Coplen and Bob Line III
East Pennsboro Township
School district: East Pennsboro Area School District
Police: East Pennsboro Township police, 717-732-3633
Municipal building: 98 South Enola Drive, Enola
Total real estate tax rate: 16.98 mills
Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The first Wednesday is a regular meeting, and the third Wednesday is a workshop meeting. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are in the municipal building.
Officials: Charley Gelb, George Tyson, Walter Joe Fidler, Kristy Magaro and Raymond “Skip” Magaro
Hampden Township
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Hampden Township Police, 717-761-2609
Municipal building: 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
Total real estate tax rate: 12.74 mills
Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7:30 p.m. the last Thursday of the month , and again on the next Tuesday if necessary. All meetings take place at the township building.
Officials: Al Bienstock, Ken Fetrow, John Gaspich Jr., Nathan Silcox and John Thomas
Hopewell Township
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg
Total real estate tax rate: 14.26 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All meetings take place at the municipal building.
Township supervisors: Danny Forrester, Eugene Mellinger and Verne Wadel
Lemoyne Borough
School district: West Shore School District
Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734
Municipal building: 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Total real estate tax rate: 17.81 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Gale Gallo, Sue Yenchko, Kasha Griva, Joe Gargiulo, Rebecca Coleman, Gene Koontz and Jesse Monoski
Lower Allen Township
School district: West Shore School District
Police: Lower Allen Township Police, 717-975-7575
Municipal building: 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill
Total real estate tax rate: 18.68 mills
Public meetings: Township commissioners meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at the municipal building.
Officials: H. Edward Black, Richard Schin, Carolyn Holtzman, Thomas Kutz and Dean Villone
Lower Frankford Township
School District: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle
Total real estate tax rate: 17.72 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday following the first Sunday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: David Bachman, James Burkholder Jr., and James Heishman
Lower Mifflin Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 529 Shed Road, Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Clinton Barrick, Jacob Fealtman and Franklin Oiler
Mechanicsburg Borough
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Mechanicsburg Police Department, 717-691-3300
Municipal building: 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg
Total real estate tax rate: 20.34 mills
Public meetings: Borough Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Borough Council: Kyle Miller, Scott Pellman, Gary Weber, John Anthony, Sara Agerton, Joseph Bucher and Rodney Whitcomb
Middlesex Township
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Middlesex Township Police, 717-249-7191
Municipal building: 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle
Total real estate tax rate: 14.41 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Workshop meetings take place at 7:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Donald Geistwhite, Steven Larson and William Goodhart
Monroe Township
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: State Police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal Building: 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg
Total real estate tax rate: 12.99 mills
Public Meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at the Municipal Building.
Officials: A.W. Bill Castle III, Philip Kehoe and Carl Kuhl
Mount Holly Springs Borough
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: Mt. Holly Springs Police, 717-486-7615
Municipal building: 200 Harman St., Mt. Holly Springs
Total real estate tax rate: 20.89 mills
Public meetings: The borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Borough Council: James Collins II, Cathy Neff, Cindy Goshorn, Sherry Boyles, Katie Daniels, Gay Bowman and Lois Stoner
Mayor: Leroy “Cork” Shildt
New Cumberland Borough
Police: New Cumberland Police Department, 717-774-0400
School district: West Shore School District
Municipal building: 1120 Market St., New Cumberland
Total real estate tax rate: 18.58 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Robert Kline, Matthew Stoner, Kevin Hall, Donald Kibler, Gennifer Richie, David Stone and Chad Wilson
Newburg Borough
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal Building: 105 Main St., Newburg
Total real estate tax rate: 16.51 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
Borough Council: Jessica Alleman, Richard Laughlin II, Nathan Shoemaker, Amber Metcalfe and Francis Moore
Newville Borough
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: Newville Borough Police Department, 717-776-5513
Municipal Building: 4 West St., Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 21.27 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the lastTuesday of each month. The meetings are held at the Newville borough offices.
Officials: Scott Penner, Olive Diehl, Ed Sinkovitz, Michael Croutch, Jack Ericksen and Robert Darius
North Middleton Township
School district: Carlisle Area School District
Police: North Middleton Township police, 717-243-7910
Municipal building: 2051 Spring Road, Carlisle
Total real estate tax rate: 18.81 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Workshop meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. Meetings take place in the township building.
Officials: James Hare, Harry Kelso, Robert Reisinger, David Smith and Ronald Greenway
North Newton Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg
Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Ralph Fisher, Mike Gutshall and Joshua Shotto
Penn Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 1301 Centerville Road, Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings take place in the municipal building.
Officials: Gary Martin, Ken Sheaffer and Ronald Tritt
Shippensburg Borough
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: Shippensburg Borough Police, 717-532-7361
Municipal building: 111 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg
Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Borough Council: Josefine Smith, Keith Swartz, John Alosi, Mitchell Burrows, Sandy Mailey and Bruce Hockersmith
Shippensburg Township
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
Total real estate tax rate: 15.23 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Steve Oldt, Linda Asper and Marc Rideout
Shiremanstown Borough
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Shiremanstown Borough Police Department, 717-737-4356
Municipal building: 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown
Total real estate tax rate: 18.71 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: John Getz, Gary Gardner, Lucy Getz, Matt Simmons and Grant Tankersly
Silver Spring Township
School district: Cumberland Valley School District
Police: Silver Spring Township Police, 717-697-0607
Municipal building: 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg
Total real estate tax rate: 13.89 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.
Officials: Nancy Konhaus Griffie, David Lenker II, Carl Machamer, Laura Brown and Harry Kotzmoyer Jr.
South Middleton Township
School district: South Middleton School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
Total real estate tax rate: 14.06 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Bryan Gembusia, Ron Hamilton, Duff Manweiler, Rick Reighard and Shelly Capozzi
South Newton Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 11 High Mountain Road, Walnut Bottom
Total real estate tax rate: 17.48 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: David Durff, Mark Henry and Kevin Gantz
Southampton Township
School district: Shippensburg Area School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg
Total real estate tax rate: 14.26 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday takes place at 7 a.m. The meeting on the fourth Monday takes place at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Scott Mack, Talon Landreth and Steven O’Donnell
Upper Allen Township
School district: Mechanicsburg Area School District
Police: Upper Allen Township Police, 717-795-2445
Municipal building: 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Total real estate tax rate: 19.02 mills
Public meetings: The board of commissioners meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: Ginny Anderson, Richard Castranio, James Cochran, Ken Martin and Jeffrey Walter
Upper Frankford Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 660 Mohawk Road, Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 17.53 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and final Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the municipal building.
Officials: James Armold Sr., Steve Armold and William Chronister
Upper Mifflin Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville
Total real estate tax rate: 17.37 mills
Public meetings: Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. They take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Adam Cohick, Heidi Clevenger and Kingsley Blasco
West Pennsboro Township
School district: Big Spring School District
Police: State police at Carlisle, 717-249-2121
Municipal building: 2150 Newville Road, Carlisle
Total real estate tax rate: 17.88 mills
Public meetings: The board of supervisors meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings take place at the municipal building.
Officials: Donald Agar, Charles Finkenbinder and Daniel Martin
Wormleysburg Borough
School district: West Shore School District
Police: West Shore Regional Police, 717-737-8734
Municipal building: 20 Market St., Wormleysburg
Total real estate tax rate: 17.26 mills
Public meetings: Borough council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held in the municipal building.
Borough Council: Joseph Deklinski, Stephen Hawbecker, Thomas Martini, Sue Stuart, Warren Stumpf, Margie Stuski and George Kahler