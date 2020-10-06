 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolf extends housing relief program, legislative fix unfinished
alert featured
Pennsylvania

Wolf extends housing relief program, legislative fix unfinished

{{featured_button_text}}
Tire & Wheel housing

The lack of reasonably priced housing, pictured here under construction at the former Carlisle Tire & Wheel site in 2018, has been a concern in Cumberland County.

 Sentinel file

The application period for Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 rent and mortgage relief program has been extended for another month under an emergency order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday.

The program, which had closed on Sept. 30 under the terms of its authorizing legislation, was re-opened by Wolf for another month under the governor’s emergency powers, according to a declaration from Wolf published by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority, which administers the housing relief program.

Wolf’s order cites his powers under the state’s emergency services code to unilaterally suspend any regulation that would “hinder or delay necessary action” to cope with an emergency.

While the order will give renters and mortgaged homeowners more time to apply for financial help, it does not change some of the statutory limitations in the program that have been blamed for its relatively slow roll-out.

As state fails to close gap on rent and mortgage relief program, Cumberland County shows signs of housing distress

State House Bill 2868 would both extend the Pennsylvania Mortgage and Rent Relief Program — created under Act 24 of 2020, the state’s main COVID-19 relief appropriations bill — as well as revise the program.

But movement on the bipartisan legislation was waylaid after the House spent much of the previous two weeks on partisan battles regarding sports venue capacity and elections oversight.

Wolf’s executive extension of the program means that some of the problems with Act 24 will still be in place.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The law limits benefits to $750 per month for up to six months for renters, or up to $1,000 per month for six months for homeowners paying a mortgage, numbers that are low enough that housing agencies in Pennsylvania’s urban areas have said that many landlords aren’t willing go to the trouble of applying for a large number of tenants.

Applicants also must be at least 30 days past due on their payments to apply, and must either have lost their job after March 1, 2020, or prove that their annual household income has been cut by at least 30% due to lost wages and hours related to COVID-19.

HB 2868 would remove the 30-day arrears requirement and also peg the maximum benefit to 130% of a county’s market rent for a two-bedroom unit, as determined by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, a commonly available benchmark.

As of the program’s closing last week, the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, which administer the program locally on behalf of the PHFA, reported receiving 231 applications for rental and mortgage assistance, although roughly half of the applicants were found ineligible.

Housing costs, which have rapidly outpaced wage growth, are the major drivers of housing difficulties in Cumberland County. Between 2010 and 2018, according to U.S. Census data, median residential rent increased by 12%, adjusting for inflation, while median household incomes declined by about a fifth of a percent.

Data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted during the pandemic, indicates that housing distress in Pennsylvania and nationally continues to be stubborn.

Survey data gathered in early September shows that about 19% of Pennsylvanians who reported owing rent and having lost work during the pandemic were unable to make their most recent rent payment, down from 21% six weeks earlier in the late July survey period.

To apply for assistance in Cumberland County, visit cchra.com/program/individual/cares-rent-relief-program.

2020 Welcome: Cumberland County and municipal leaders

+3 
+3 
Cumberland County logo
+3 
+3 
Welcome: A look at Cumberland County government
+3 
+3 
Welcome: Cumberland County row officers
+3 
+3 
+2
Welcome: Municipal governments in Cumberland County

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Oct. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a child on a tricycle being struck by a vehicle in Mechanicsburg, and details of the overturned tractor-trailer on Route 581 and I-81 south Wednesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News