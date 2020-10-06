Wolf, Department of Health amend guidelines on gathering limits to be dependent on venue capacity

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Tuesday announced they are amending guidelines for safe gathering limits that will be effective starting Friday.

The amended orders will allow for venue occupancy limits to play a bigger role in determining the number of people permitted both inside and outside of events or gatherings, the Wolf Administration said. This is expected to affect events such as fairs, festivals, concerts, amusement parks, individual showings of movies, and business meetings or conferences.

Though it was not specified in the new release from the administration, high school sports outdoor games would also fall under these new guidelines.

The orders amend two sections of the July 15 mitigation orders and include a "maximum occupancy calculator" for both indoor and outdoor events that will be based on the venue's established occupancy limit.

According to the occupancy calculator for outdoor events, a venue with an occupancy limit of fewer than 2,000 people can have a maximum occupancy rate of 25%, while venues with a limit of 2,000 to 10,000 people can have a 20% maximum occupancy. Venues that can handle more than 10,000 people have a maximum occupancy of either 15% or up to 7,500 people.