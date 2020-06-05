× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf announced during a 2 p.m. news conference Friday that Cumberland County would move to the green phase of the state's reopening plan on June 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Cumberland will be one of 12 counties to make the move: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York can join the “green” phase.

Perry County (with 46,272 people) is not included in that rate. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the county hasn't met the metrics they use, including decreasing rates over the prior 14 days. Perry County has 24 new cases over the past 14 days for a per-capita rate of 51.9, its highest per-capita rate since the metric started on April 23.

“Our mission is to ensure that the procedures we put in place for county government will continue to keep our residents and employees safe during the green phase,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “The reopening procedures, and final schedule for the opening of all county offices to the public, will be announced next week.”

Sixteen more counties entered the “green” phase this Friday, joining 18 others. According to the Associated Press, that means that gyms, barbers and hair salons can reopen, as can indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Overnight camps and organized youth sports can begin or resume, and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, although large demonstrations over the past week around Pennsylvania protesting police brutality routinely exceeded 250 people.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay at home and business closure orders to allow the economy to reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

All businesses must continue to follow CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning.

