Wolf administration says more vaccine doses on the way in Pennsylvania

As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department said 14,176 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County (population 253,370) with 8,104 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

“I know that the wait for more vaccine to be made available is long and hard for many Pennsylvanians, but we are making good progress vaccinating the most vulnerable among us, and the sooner we can reach these milestones, the sooner we can make vaccine available to Pennsylvanians who fall into the next phase of vaccine distribution,” Wolf said.

“The progress we are making with the vaccine gives us all hope for a brighter future. We will continue to evaluate our vaccine distribution process to make it work better for Pennsylvanians and we will keep working toward important vaccination milestones, like this one."

Beam expanded on the plans for continued protection of seniors in care.

“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” Beam said. “In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity. This way, if someone declined the vaccine in the first or second opportunity, they’ll have another chance.”