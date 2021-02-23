Wolf administration says more vaccine doses on the way in Pennsylvania

The Wolf administration promised residents in the state that more vaccines will be on the way in Pennsylvania during a news conference Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the more than 600 skilled nursing facilities in the state have received first and second doses of the vaccine, and more than 315,000 doses of vaccine have been administered among long-term care facilities being vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens.
Nursing home residents and workers are included in Phase 1A of the state's vaccine rollout plan.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine,” Wolf said. “Skilled nursing, personal care, and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one for us to recognize, because it shows how far we have come in protecting our most vulnerable residents.”
Wolf and his staff also assured residents in the state that more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.
Pennsylvania received an allocation of 225,890 first doses this week, the administration said, the highest single-week allotment of first doses Pennsylvania has received. It is an increase of more than 42,000 doses. Pennsylvania has been allocated 180,610 second doses of vaccine, which is an increase of nearly 40,000 second doses.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said second doses will be available and providers are receiving daily updates on the status of deliveries and guidance from the department.
As of Tuesday's data, the Health Department said 14,176 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County (population 253,370) with 8,104 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
“I know that the wait for more vaccine to be made available is long and hard for many Pennsylvanians, but we are making good progress vaccinating the most vulnerable among us, and the sooner we can reach these milestones, the sooner we can make vaccine available to Pennsylvanians who fall into the next phase of vaccine distribution,” Wolf said.
“The progress we are making with the vaccine gives us all hope for a brighter future. We will continue to evaluate our vaccine distribution process to make it work better for Pennsylvanians and we will keep working toward important vaccination milestones, like this one."
Beam expanded on the plans for continued protection of seniors in care.
“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” Beam said. “In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity. This way, if someone declined the vaccine in the first or second opportunity, they’ll have another chance.”
Beam said this is just the first part of the long-term care vaccination mission, and the state seeks to maintain vaccination levels at all facilities by ensuring that new residents and staff can get vaccinated right away.
