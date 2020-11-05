With nearly all votes counted, Biden chews into Trump's edge in Cumberland County, even as Dems. down ballot take a hit

Nearly final election results in Cumberland County show a major gain for former Vice President Joe Biden compared to Hillary Clinton’s performance in 2016, but also closed off the path to victory for down-ballot Democrats in the area.
The county posted nearly all of its remaining mail ballots Thursday evening, which broke heavily for Biden, given that Democrats used mail-in voting at much higher rates than Republicans.
The addition of the vote-by-mail results served to cut into President Donald Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, as the election comes down to the wire.
Overall, Biden posted significantly better performance than other Democrats in many of Cumberland County’s largest suburban voting precincts. In several cases, Biden was able to flip areas that had voted for Trump in 2016, even if voters continued to pick Republicans farther down the ticket.
The latter trend meant that all of Cumberland County’s GOP incumbents secured re-election, including Congressman Scott Perry, whose district was considered vulnerable and who faced a well-funded challenge from state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
Cumberland County tallied roughly 30,000 ballots on Thursday, with only a handful of ballots outstanding, including some military ballots and mail-in votes that had extraneous marks or other processing issues, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.
The total count as of Thursday night, including both in-person and mail-in voting,- showed Biden trailing Trump in Cumberland County by 10.7 points, compared to Clinton’s loss by 17.8 points in 2016.
While Democrats improved their margins in already left-leaning municipalities such as Carlisle and Camp Hill, Biden also gained large numbers of votes in the suburbs of eastern Cumberland County, flipping some Hampden Township precincts, for instance, where record numbers of votes were cast.
But the gains didn’t translate down ballot, with numbers pointing to ticket-splitting by some suburban voters, something which effectively tanked DePasquale’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.
Current results show Perry leading in the Cumberland County portion of the district by 10.7 points; in 2018, against Democratic nominee George Scott, Perry’s victory in the county was only six points.
The 10th District includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, as well as all of Dauphin County and northern York County, including York City.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to my team, the volunteers who contributed their time and effort to make this campaign possible, and to the voters of PA-10 who stopped at nothing to have their voices heard during this unprecedented election season,” DePasquale said in a concession message. “It was an honor to meet you and hear your stories. And I promise you, our work is far from finished.”
“Clearly our country is divided and it is more important than ever that we all do what we can to bridge that divide, and in that respect I wish Congressman Perry the best,” DePasquale continued. “I promise that he will have my support, and I will do my part.”
Under-performance down ballot also appears to have cost Democratic challengers for state legislative seats. Nicole Miller is trailing Rep. Greg Rothman, Tara Shakespeare is trailing Rep. Sheryl Delozier, and Shanna Danielson is trailing state Sen. Mike Regan, all by far more votes than remain to be counted.
“To the countless organizations who organized and supported us, your work has moved mountains, and we will not let up now,” Danielson said in a message posted to Twitter. “This is one moment, but we’re building a movement.”
