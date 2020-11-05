With nearly all votes counted, Biden chews into Trump's edge in Cumberland County, even as Dems. down ballot take a hit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total count as of Thursday night, including both in-person and mail-in voting,- showed Biden trailing Trump in Cumberland County by 10.7 points, compared to Clinton’s loss by 17.8 points in 2016.

While Democrats improved their margins in already left-leaning municipalities such as Carlisle and Camp Hill, Biden also gained large numbers of votes in the suburbs of eastern Cumberland County, flipping some Hampden Township precincts, for instance, where record numbers of votes were cast.

But the gains didn’t translate down ballot, with numbers pointing to ticket-splitting by some suburban voters, something which effectively tanked DePasquale’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

Current results show Perry leading in the Cumberland County portion of the district by 10.7 points; in 2018, against Democratic nominee George Scott, Perry’s victory in the county was only six points.

The 10th District includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County, as well as all of Dauphin County and northern York County, including York City.