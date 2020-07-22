With extension deal unclear, state urges feds to act fast to limit gap in unemployment benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Pennsylvania’s unemployed workers in their last week of enhanced benefits, the state labor department has expressed some reservations as to how quickly it might be able to integrate the next round of COVID-19 aid, if and when the federal government gets around to providing one.

The week ending July 25 is the last in which the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will be in effect. Part of the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in March, the FPUC adds $600 per week to most unemployment checks.

Even if an 11th-hour replacement is passed by Congress, technical delays between federal and state systems could mean a gap in many unemployed workers’ cash flow.

“If it’s the same way that it is now, obviously that would be easier for us than if there’s any change to how much is distributed or how it’s distributed,” said Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

“If there are changes that need to be made due to changes in the law or the rules and regulations around that law, it will require some adjustments to the system,” Oleksiak said during a press call on Monday.