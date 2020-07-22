With extension deal unclear, state urges feds to act fast to limit gap in unemployment benefits

With Pennsylvania’s unemployed workers in their last week of enhanced benefits, the state labor department has expressed some reservations as to how quickly it might be able to integrate the next round of COVID-19 aid, if and when the federal government gets around to providing one.
The week ending July 25 is the last in which the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will be in effect. Part of the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in March, the FPUC adds $600 per week to most unemployment checks.
Even if an 11th-hour replacement is passed by Congress, technical delays between federal and state systems could mean a gap in many unemployed workers’ cash flow.
“If it’s the same way that it is now, obviously that would be easier for us than if there’s any change to how much is distributed or how it’s distributed,” said Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
“If there are changes that need to be made due to changes in the law or the rules and regulations around that law, it will require some adjustments to the system,” Oleksiak said during a press call on Monday.
Under the CARES Act, eligibility for the FPUC began with the work week ending April 4. But it wasn’t until about two weeks after that the cash started to hit workers’ bank accounts or debit cards, due to the need to interface state systems with the U.S. Treasury.
“It’s just a matter of having enough time to program it and test it,” said Susan Dickinson, Pennsylvania’s director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy. “The sooner the federal government takes action, the better.”
The timing of that action is up in the air.
National media outlets reported Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “no” when asked by the press if he thought a deal between the House, Senate, and Trump administration on another round of pandemic economic relief would be reached by the end of next week.
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who has been influential in previous economic policy deals, had “nothing new to report” on Monday afternoon, according to his spokesman, Steve Kelly.
When asked by The Sentinel earlier this month, Toomey declined to speculate on what the dollar value on a successor to the FPUC might look like.
President Donald Trump, during a press conference Tuesday, suggested a lower benefit at around $200 per week, according to the Washington Post.
The FPUC benefit is on top of regular unemployment insurance, which typically pays out about half of a worker’s previous wages. The $600 enhancement means some workers get more from unemployment than they did from their past job, something that conservatives, such as Toomey, have said is discouraging those workers from looking for new employment.
But economists broadly agree that the risk from benefits being too generous is significantly less than the economic risk posed by them being too stingy; the potential collapse of household incomes and consumer spending could do much more damage to the economy’s long-term health.
As of May, 5.4 million job openings existed in the country, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, but 21 million Americans were unemployed. Even in a perfect scenario in which labor demand was met overnight, for every American that found a job, three more would be left in the lurch, having seen their financial resources drop by over half with the expiration of the FPUC.
“I don’t see a way in which things don’t get economically worse if the benefit expires and there’s no additional support in place,” said Emily Marshall, an economics professor at Dickinson College.
Consumer spending rebounded 8.2% in May, following a 10.8% increase in personal income in April driven by the arrival of CARES Act benefits, according to U.S. Commerce Department data, a strong showing amid expectations of economic decline.
“This is a very critical moment, economically speaking, in the course of the virus,” Marshall said. “As things are now getting worse in terms of the public health crisis, that’s going to have a negative impact on the economy and I think when these benefits expire, if there’s nothing else in place, it could have a detrimental effect and really impact growth.”
“It’s going to kill us,” Nicky Geary, an unemployed mother of four, said of the potential end of the FPUC.
Geary, like many Pennsylvanians, experienced a five-week delay in getting unemployment benefits after she was laid off. Oleksiak said this week that his department has processed 92% of Pennsylvanians who have applied for unemployment, either issuing denials or payouts, although this still leaves over a quarter-million in the dark.
Geary, of Northampton County, said she has been offered limited hours at her old job, not enough to survive on without additional unemployment assistance, even if it were worth it for her to go back.
“If I’m taking a huge risk, it better be for a full-time job,” Geary said. “If I’m going to risk my life and my family’s life, I want to get paid like a real human being.”
Christina Boyle, a massage therapist in Cumberland County, said her business has picked up just in time for the possible end of the FPUC. Having shut down in March and April, Boyle said business has slowly been picking back up, and she expects to be back to a full schedule at the end of this month.
She’s been collecting benefits, but the extra $600 hasn’t been enough to make her whole, given the overhead costs of her small business.
“With what I was getting on unemployment plus the extra $600, it didn’t even come close to what I was making in a week,” Boyle said.
Even for those who aren’t running their own business, Boyle said she was skeptical that the extra $600 was the decisive factor in whether workers — in the massage therapy business or otherwise — were looking for new jobs.
“If your employees are struggling that much and that $600 is that much of an issue, you should think about how you’re running your business,” Boyle said.
