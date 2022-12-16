With Chick-fil-A updates approved, "extensive road improvements" planned at Upper Allen intersection

Upper Allen Township Commissioners last week unanimously approved a final subdivision/land development plan for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing complex now under development at South Market Street and Gettysburg Pike.

Commissioners’ approval of the revised Chick-fil-A plan submitted by developer Linlo Properties, of Camp Hill, didn’t come easily, however. The board’s decision Dec. 7 was preceded by four hours of public debate that attracted a crowd of around 50 residents.

“It was a long night that became a little contentious at times,” Linlo Properties’ president/CEO Lowell Gates told The Sentinel last week.

Residents voiced concerns Dec. 7 about potential traffic increases the Chick-fil-A would bring to residential neighborhoods in the area and to the intersection of South Market Street and Gettysburg Pike, abc27 reported. Concerns about noise pollution and safety issues relating to the planned restaurant also were aired.

Gates said citizens’ concerns heard that night “all stem from kind of a misunderstanding of how traffic studies are done. ... It was as much of an educational experience for the community as anything. We don’t set the rules on how (road projects like these) are done. PennDOT does.”

In response to residents’ traffic concerns last week, Gates said that “extensive road improvements are planned for the Gettysburg Pike and Market Street intersection and surrounding area.” He said planned road work related to the projects is estimated to total around $2,600,000.

“On the north side of Market Street, Gettysburg Pike will be widened to three lanes back to and including the Hess Garage. This will provide a longer left turning lane for southbound drivers into Hess Garage, 7-Eleven and onto Market Street," he said. "On the south side of Market Street, Gettysburg Pike will be widened to four lanes. Northbound drivers along Gettysburg Pike will have a dedicated left turn, straight, and right turn lanes onto Market Street.

“Market Street will be widened by an additional lane from Gettysburg Pike to and under the (state) Route 15 overpass," Gates added. "This will provide better access to the southbound and northbound on-ramps to Route 15. Daybreak Church will have full access through (The Mill at) Shepherdstown Crossing development out to Gettysburg Pike. This will provide Daybreak Church with better access to Gettysburg Pike and will provide Upper Allen residents with better access to the township dog park, which is adjacent to Daybreak Church."

A 41-foot clock tower was delivered and placed this week at the Shepherdstown Crossing development. The chime clock was manufactured by Verdin Clock Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, and features a four-sided, internally lighted time display.

“We are trying to create a town center for Upper Allen Township at the intersection,” Gates said. “There will be walking trails around the Shepherdstown Crossing site, the Daybreak Church property, and the township dog park. It will provide township residents almost 1 mile of walking trails.”

The development’s planned trail system also will lead to the clock tower, where benches are to be available for passers-by.

Groundbreaking took place Aug. 24 for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots totaling 7 acres of land located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike at the intersection. Site work began there earlier this year.

The mixed-use development plan, approved by township commissioners in April 2021, will comprise several buildings that include freestanding Burger King and the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru restaurant and two mixed-use buildings with residential and retail spaces.

Developers’ original plans involved construction of five buildings within the complex, but plans for a 300,000-square-foot office/retail structure were scrapped earlier this year to accommodate Chick-Fil-A’s request for an expanded 5,000-square-foot freestanding restaurant with three drive-thru lanes.

“Chick-Fil-A needs plenty of room," Gates said. "Their store on Carlisle Pike only has 1 acre, but our property will have 1.8 acres. The seating area (here) will be smaller, but (Chick-Fil-A) is enlarging the cooking area here to accommodate all the drive-thru business."

Updated revisions that township commissioners approved last week provide separate traffic accesses for Chick-Fil-A and the nearby Burger King. The 40-seat, freestanding Burger King restaurant and drive-thru is to total 2,775 square feet. Construction on both planned restaurants is expected begin around May 1, 2023.

Gates also confirmed last week that Linlo is currently “in negotiations with several retail and food service tenants” regarding other available properties in the development but he said he couldn’t provide additional details due to “confidentiality agreements.”

Construction of the development’s two 40,000-square-feet mixed use buildings is expected to begin in May 2023. Each four-story structure will offer 20,000-square-feet of first floor retail space and 54 “high end” apartments on upper floors, rooftop decks and secured parking. The 54 residential units include 12 two-bedroom apartments and six studio dwellings, with all remaining units having a single bedroom.

7-Eleven update

Meanwhile, construction of Linlo Properties’ 5,500-square-foot 7-Eleven full-service store with gas pumps and canopy, and an in-store Roost Chicken restaurant at 147 and 151 Gettysburg Pike is “well under way,” Gates reported last week. The store building’s roof is completed, and its exterior walls are “80 percent completed.”

The business’ underground fuel tanks and gas pump canopy also are in place. The store is now expected to open in May 2023.

A separate 3,000-square foot restaurant building is also planned for the three-acre site, but it doesn’t yet have an occupant, Gates said.

Photos: A look inside historic Upper Allen Township barn