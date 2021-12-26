Wintry mix predicted for Monday morning

The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the Midstate before 1 p.m. Monday, with freezing rain continuing in the early afternoon.

The weather service said the temperatures will have a high of 38 degrees, so accumulation of the wintry mix will be small. It estimates that there will be ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch, as well as about a half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation during the day Monday.