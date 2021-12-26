 Skip to main content
Wintry mix predicted for Monday morning

National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the Midstate before 1 p.m. Monday, with freezing rain continuing in the early afternoon.

The weather service said the temperatures will have a high of 38 degrees, so accumulation of the wintry mix will be small. It estimates that there will be ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch, as well as about a half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation during the day Monday.

Rain will finish out the weather system Monday night, and the weather service expects rain to be in the forecast every day through Wednesday.

