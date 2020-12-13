Wintry mix expected Monday, with snow storm heading into area Wednesday

There are two chances for snow this week, though warmer temperatures Sunday may lessen the impact the wintry weather will have Monday on local roads.

ABC27 meteorologists on Sunday said the first system is expected to arrive Monday morning. This system still posed a lot of questions for the weather team, making all precipitation types possible, from rain to sleet to snow.

With temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday, the weather team expects any accumulation of snow Monday to be slushy.

However, if the storm travels farther north, there could be periods of moderate to heavy snow, which could accumulate more, even on warm surfaces. Even with this model, the storm would only have a potential for a few inches of snow, which will likely stop Monday afternoon.

A larger amount of snow is likely with the second system coming this week.

With temperatures expected Tuesday into Wednesday to stay in the 30s, there is a larger possibility of heavier snow developing Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, which could be a heavy, disruptive snow, according to ABC27.