Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday in Cumberland County with sleet in forecast

The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Cumberland County.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, sleet and freezing rain were falling in the region after a couple of inches of snow Saturday morning. The ABC27 forecast and the National Weather Service say wintry mix is expected to keep falling through 7 p.m. before turning to rain. The weather system is expected to exit the area fully by 11 p.m.
Sunday will be colder and blustery and it will stay cold through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the teens next week with highs in the lower 30s.