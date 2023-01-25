 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Winter weather advisory remains in effect for Cumberland County until 4 p.m. Wednesday

snow 5.JPG

Mike Blessing of Carlisle, an employee at Liberty Tax, waves to traffic as he works along South Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle Wednesday.

Snow continues to fall across Cumberland County around lunchtime Wednesday with a winter weather advisory remaining in effect through 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday for the county, calling for 1-3 inches of snows and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Snow began falling around 10 a.m., and picked up at a steady pace by 11 a.m. It's expected to continue until after 1 p.m. before transitioning to rain when warmer air moves into the region.

"Areas south of the turnpike will see the least snow, with only a coating to an inch toward York and Lancaster. The most snow with this system is expected to fall NW of Harrisburg where over 3″ could occur," abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "Warmer air will race in after 2 p.m., which will change the snow over to rain and make for a wet evening commute.

"It will turn quite gusty later (Wednesday) too as the storm starts to pull away," Thackara added. "Winds could gust near 40 mph heading into the evening. Again, the midday hours look to be the worst for travel with 1-3″ of snow today for most."

Due to the severity the winter storm, PennDOT announced it is temporarily reducing the speed limits on major roads in the south-central Pennsylvania District 8 region encompassing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

PennDOT said it urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstates 81, 83 and 283
  • Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 283, 322 and 581

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Snow 6.JPG

A snow plow clears Hanover Street in downtown Carlisle late Wednesday morning.
snow 4.JPG

People scurry across a crosswalk on Hanover Street as snow falls in downtown Carlisle Wednesday morning.
snow 2.JPG

A pair of pedestrians use umbrellas to protect them as snow falls on downtown Carlisle Wednesday morning.
snow 3.JPG

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Related to this story

