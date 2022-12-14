Winter weather advisory issued for Midstate Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for portions of Central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Mixed precipitation expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are possible.

NWS said a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move in to the area from west to east Thursday morning. This is expected to last several hours before an eventual change to rain occurs from south to north by the late afternoon into the evening.

The ABC27 forecast calls for mainly for an "icy mix" and slush for the Harrisburg region, with snow projected for areas west and north of Cumberland County.

"The greatest travel impact from this storm will be tomorrow morning when there will still be enough cold air established across the region," Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "This will likely lead to slick and icy spots, especially on sidewalks and secondary roads."