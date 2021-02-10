Winter Weather Advisory issued for light snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for some light snow for the region.
The weather service said total snow accumulations could be 2 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts near and to the south of the Interstate 81 corridor. The snowfall could make road conditions slippery for the morning commute Thursday.
ABC27's weather team said much of the heaviest snow will fall south of the Mason-Dixon line, and that the region should see 1 to 3 inches by daybreak Thursday.
The snow Wednesday evening, however, is just the start of another series of storms that could leave more snow in the region.
ABC27 said another round of light snow is expected late Thursday into Friday. How far north the storm goes will affect how much snow the region should see, but ABC27 predicts the snow will mostly accumulate south of the Central Pennsylvania region, leaving little, if any, accumulation in this area.
Some snow could also develop late in the day Saturday and continue overnight into early Sunday, according to ABC27. The snow could mix with sleet as the storm exits, and ABC27 said it's too early to make predictions on possible snow totals. If no mixed precipitation occurs, there could be a few more inches of snow, but warm air could also lead precipitation to change to rain.
Another storm could also develop next Tuesday, but ABC27 said this one is too far off for any specifics on how this will form.