Winter Weather Advisory issued for light snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for some light snow for the region.

The weather service said total snow accumulations could be 2 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts near and to the south of the Interstate 81 corridor. The snowfall could make road conditions slippery for the morning commute Thursday.

ABC27's weather team said much of the heaviest snow will fall south of the Mason-Dixon line, and that the region should see 1 to 3 inches by daybreak Thursday.

The snow Wednesday evening, however, is just the start of another series of storms that could leave more snow in the region.

ABC27 said another round of light snow is expected late Thursday into Friday. How far north the storm goes will affect how much snow the region should see, but ABC27 predicts the snow will mostly accumulate south of the Central Pennsylvania region, leaving little, if any, accumulation in this area.