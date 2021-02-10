 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Weather Advisory issued for light snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday
top story

Winter Weather Advisory issued for light snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Feb. 11 snowfall prediction

Pictured is ABC27's weather team prediction for snow accumulation on Thursday, Feb. 11.

 ABC27 News

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday for some light snow for the region.

The weather service said total snow accumulations could be 2 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts near and to the south of the Interstate 81 corridor. The snowfall could make road conditions slippery for the morning commute Thursday.

ABC27's weather team said much of the heaviest snow will fall south of the Mason-Dixon line, and that the region should see 1 to 3 inches by daybreak Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The snow Wednesday evening, however, is just the start of another series of storms that could leave more snow in the region.

ABC27 said another round of light snow is expected late Thursday into Friday. How far north the storm goes will affect how much snow the region should see, but ABC27 predicts the snow will mostly accumulate south of the Central Pennsylvania region, leaving little, if any, accumulation in this area.

Some snow could also develop late in the day Saturday and continue overnight into early Sunday, according to ABC27. The snow could mix with sleet as the storm exits, and ABC27 said it's too early to make predictions on possible snow totals. If no mixed precipitation occurs, there could be a few more inches of snow, but warm air could also lead precipitation to change to rain.

Another storm could also develop next Tuesday, but ABC27 said this one is too far off for any specifics on how this will form.

Check out photos from the Feb. 1 storm in Cumberland County:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 10

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run in which someone left their car stuck in a snow bank in Middlesex, and an assault arrest in Perry County in which a man is charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News