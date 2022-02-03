 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cumberland County Friday; sleet and ice expected

  • 0
National Weather Service logo

Punxsutawney Phil on Feb. 2, 2022, predicted six more weeks of winter after emerging from his burrow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said mixed precipitation is expected Friday, with total sleet accumulations predicted to be a little less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

The sleet and ice will cause slippery road conditions for the Friday morning commute in the Midstate. According to ABC27, PennDOT will not be pre-treating the roads because of the rain preceding the switchover to sleet. PennDOT said any salt brine would be washed away in the rain if they treated it.

After Thursday night, temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

PennDOT road treatment

PennDOT road treatment

This infographic from PennDOT shows how it decides what treatment and pretreatment to use on roads for winter weather.

Watch Now: Related Video

British study deliberately infected healthy adults with COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News