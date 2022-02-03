Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cumberland County Friday; sleet and ice expected

The weather service said mixed precipitation is expected Friday, with total sleet accumulations predicted to be a little less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

The sleet and ice will cause slippery road conditions for the Friday morning commute in the Midstate. According to ABC27, PennDOT will not be pre-treating the roads because of the rain preceding the switchover to sleet. PennDOT said any salt brine would be washed away in the rain if they treated it.