Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Wednesday with snow expected to begin late in the morning

A batch of winter weather is on the way for Cumberland County Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the county from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with mixed precipitation expected. NWS says total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected for the region.

"The weather gets more interesting tomorrow morning as an area of low pressure tracks across the country, picks up some Gulf moisture, and heads toward our region," abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara says.

Thackara's forecast also calls for 1-3 inches of snow for the region, with the higher totals expected north of Harrisburg. He says a period of steady snow will hit the area late in the morning through early afternoon. Snow is expected to start around 8 a.m. Areas south of the Pa. Turnpike will see the least amount of snow with only 1-2 inches expected toward York and Lancaster.

"Cold air is still lacking a bit with this pattern, so we’re not expecting a major snow event," Thackara said. "However, there will be a period of steady snow, with the meat of the storm coming during the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday."

Thackara said warmer air will hit the area after 2 p.m. which will change the snow over to rain and make for a wet evening commute.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s with dry weather Thursday and Friday.

