 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Cumberland County

Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Wednesday with snow expected to begin late in the morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Day 24

Snow covers the tree tops along the North Mountain in North Middleton Township Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Please join us every day for #APhotoADay where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A batch of winter weather is on the way for Cumberland County Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the county from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with mixed precipitation expected. NWS says total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected for the region.

"The weather gets more interesting tomorrow morning as an area of low pressure tracks across the country, picks up some Gulf moisture, and heads toward our region," abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara says.

Thackara's forecast also calls for 1-3 inches of snow for the region, with the higher totals expected north of Harrisburg. He says a period of steady snow will hit the area late in the morning through early afternoon. Snow is expected to start around 8 a.m. Areas south of the Pa. Turnpike will see the least amount of snow with only 1-2 inches expected toward York and Lancaster. 

People are also reading…

departure from average precipitation

"Cold air is still lacking a bit with this pattern, so we’re not expecting a major snow event," Thackara said. "However, there will be a period of steady snow, with the meat of the storm coming during the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday."

Thackara said warmer air will hit the area after 2 p.m. which will change the snow over to rain and make for a wet evening commute.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s with dry weather Thursday and Friday.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Parthenon marbles return: Greece insists debate 'not closed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News