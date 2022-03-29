Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
NWS says light mixed precipitation is expected for the county. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The mix could cause slippery road conditions.
The light mixed precipitation is most likely to begin around 8 a.m. in State College and Gettysburg, around 9 a.m. in Harrisburg, and around 10 a.m. in Williamsport and Bloomsburg.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Pratt
Editor
Jeff Pratt is the Executive Editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.