Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Wednesday morning

  • Updated
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS says light mixed precipitation is expected for the county. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The mix could cause slippery road conditions.

The light mixed precipitation is most likely to begin around 8 a.m. in State College and Gettysburg, around 9 a.m. in Harrisburg, and around 10 a.m. in Williamsport and Bloomsburg.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

