Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County until 8 p.m. Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County until 8 p.m. Monday.

NWS says wet snow will fall across the central Pennsylvania region through the evening hours. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected with total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in higher elevations.

Weather restrictions have been put in place across the Pennsylvania Turnpike as snow hit southwest and southcentral Pennsylvania.

A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on the Turnpike between Somerset (Exit 110) and Blue Mountain (Exit 201). Commercial vehicles are also required to move into the right lane.

The ABC27 forecast says that in the coldest locations north and west of Harrisburg, one to two inches of wet snow is possible when it comes down the hardest. This heavier snow is likely late in the day and overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. In terms of rainfall, a half-inch to an inch is expected for most backyards before the system slides during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday.

