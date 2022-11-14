Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Mixed precipitation is forecast for Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Adams counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the weather service said.
Total snow accumulations of a coating to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible, especially in the mountains.
The weather service said slippery roads are possible and the hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Larger snow totals of 1-2 inches could occur in the higher terrain.