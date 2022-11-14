 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winter weather advisory issued for Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
National Weather Service logo

Well below average temperatures for much of the US with rain and snow for many central states. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Mixed precipitation is forecast for Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Adams counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the weather service said.

Total snow accumulations of a coating to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible, especially in the mountains.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The weather service said slippery roads are possible and the hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

Larger snow totals of 1-2 inches could occur in the higher terrain.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

First nationwide emergency exercise conducted for earthquakes in Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News