The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cumberland County in effect Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NWS is calling for mixed precipitation expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snow will mix with freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon, before ending as rain toward evening.