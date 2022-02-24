Winter weather advisory calls for snow, sleet, freezing rain Thursday night for Cumberland County

Just a day after enjoying 60-degree temperatures, the Midstate now prepares for a winter weather advisory Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Cumberland County from 7 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. NWS calls for mixed precipitation with total sleet and snow totals up to 3 inches in the region and up to 1/4-inch of ice.

Any snow at the beginning of the precipitation Thursday evening will quickly turn to sleet, NWS said. Several hours of sleet will be followed by several hours of freezing rain. This combination will create a thick layer of ice.

Temperatures will gradually warm to just above freezing in most places late Thursday night or on Friday morning. Gusty west winds on Friday may lead to power outages as the icy trees and limbs could fall onto power lines.

The abc27 forecast says by sunrise Friday temperatures should slowly nudge above freezing, which will lead to just some plain rain showers through around 9 a.m. Most main roads will be wet Friday morning and widespread issues aren’t anticipated given the marginal temperatures.

Some sun will break out for Friday afternoon and it turns windy again as colder air descends, with gusts near 30 mph possible.

