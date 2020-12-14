Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday's storm that could bring a foot of snow to Midstate

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday's snowstorm that could drop a foot of snow in the area.

Though the weather service is only calling for a coating to 2 inches in the Cumberland Valley for Monday's storm, with as much as 3 inches in higher terrain, much heavier snow is expected Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Though the National Weather Service did have many details in its watch regarding Wednesday's storm, it noted that snow accumulation could be in excess of 12 inches, and it may make travel difficult to impossible, particularly for the Wednesday evening commute and Wednesday night.

ABC27 meterologists reported that Wednesday's storm will likely be the biggest the area has seen since 2018. The weather team says the snow will likely develop and become steady between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday before picking up in the evening.

