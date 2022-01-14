Winter storm watch issued for Cumberland County with 6-10 inches of snow forecast for Sunday night

With forecasts shifting day by day, Cumberland County residents face either a significant snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning or a rainy, icy mess.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the county on Friday, in effect for Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The NWS forecast calls for possible heavy snow, with 6 inches or more possible for the region. The forecast also calls for snow mixing with or changing into ice by Monday morning, as well as wind gusts up to 30 mph Sunday night.

ABC27 Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder says the snow amounts will vary widely across the Midstate, with a better chance of snow turning to rain south and east of Interstate 81 Sunday night. His forecast model Friday showed 6-10 inches for Carlisle and Cumberland County.

Finkenbinder's forecast calls for snow to begin after 5 p.m. Sunday, with steady accumulating snow for several hours into the evening. Warm air then moves into the region and causes some areas to see a switchover to rain Monday morning.

Locations in southern York County and southern Lancaster County have the highest probability of the snow changing to rain, which means less total snow for this area. Mifflin and Juniata Counties are likely to experience all snow and receive the highest snow totals.

Finkenbinder said the storm will exit around daybreak Monday morning with cold and breezy conditions to follow Monday morning and afternoon.

Vehicle restrictions expected for roadways

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission issued a news release Friday advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during Sunday's snowstorm.

Both agencies said they anticipate implementing speed and vehicle restrictions during the storm. Restrictions will be communicated via message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps.

Effective at 3 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80

Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions

Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80

The entire length of U.S. 22

The entire length of Route 33.

Effective at 7 p.m. Sunday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80

Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 7 p.m. Sunday vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79

I-99.

Effective at 11 p.m. Sunday vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84

I-84

I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Also, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

