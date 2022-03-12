 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm warning remains in effect for Cumberland County until 5 p.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning remains in effect for Cumberland County until 5 p.m. Saturday.

NWS radar shows snow showers for the area through 2 p.m. with 4-6 inches of accumulation still expected for some areas. Wind gusts could still reach 40 mph today, and the low tonight is projected to drop to 18 degrees.

There are heavy snow bands rolling through the state that can produce 1-2 inches of snow in an hour.

ABC27's forecast also calls for 3-5 inches of snow in the county, with the heavier snowfall through noon Saturday.

