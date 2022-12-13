 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm system could bring icy mix to Cumberland County Thursday

With temperatures dropping, prepare to spend more time in the morning clearing frost, ice and potentially snow from their car.

A large storm system working its way across the United States this week should arrive in Cumberland County Thursday with a batch of winter weather.

Forecasts call for the storm to bring an icy mix to the area starting overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

"The key will be temperatures and how long it takes to overcome this cold air at the surface," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said in his forecast. "The column of air above us should warm up more quickly, leading to the transition to icy precipitation types first. Eventually, at some point in the afternoon, most of central Pa. should be seeing rain as temperatures rise above 32°."

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thackara said an icy mix looks to develop overnight Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A period of snow and sleet is likely for the entire region to start Thursday, followed by a slow transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain.

Pockets of freezing rain could continue well into the afternoon Thursday, especially for northern spots of central Pennsylvania. Plain rain will continue Thursday night into Friday morning.

"The greatest travel impacts from this storm will be Thursday morning when we still have enough cold air established across the area," Thackara said. "This will likely lead to slick and icy spots, especially on sidewalks and secondary roads. As milder air nudges northward, a change from an icy mix to rain is expected later in the afternoon and evening, with improving travel conditions expected."

Winter Weather

California Highway Patrol officer Mike Eshleman instructs a driver he may continue on Highway 2 in his 4-wheel drive vehicle as heavy snow falls near Wrightwood, Calif., on Monday.

The weather is part of the same system that dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and western U.S. in recent days.

The storm spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzardlike conditions.

The powerful storm continues to shift east, bringing ice and snow to parts of the North and a tornado and severe storm threat to the South. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.

An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.

In the south, a line of thunderstorms that moved across North Texas and Oklahoma in the early morning hours brought tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said. Authorities on Tuesday reported dozens of damaged homes and businesses and several people injured.

The storm system is expected to move into the Northeast and central Appalachians with snow and freezing rain by late Wednesday, forecasters said. A severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

