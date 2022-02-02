Winter storm expected to bring rain, wintry mix and ice to Midstate

The winter storm that delivered heavy snow to the Midwest Wednesday is forecast to result in mostly rain and ice when it arrives in Cumberland County on Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet for the county Friday, changing to a chance of snow after 4 p.m. The high will be in the mid-30s.

Snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible and could result in hazardous travel conditions Friday morning, the weather service said.

The ABC27 forecast says the storm arrives as a steady rain Thursday in the Midstate, with the forecast calling for an inch of rain throughout the day in the region as temperatures reach as high as 50 degrees. The cold front moves in Thursday night, with temperatures expected top drop into the 20s.

Once the storm exits the area Friday night, cold temperatures settle back in Saturday with a high of 28 and a low of 15 expected.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night in the Midwest, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

By midday Wednesday, some places had already reported snow totals exceeding or nearing a foot, including the central Illinois town of Lewistown with 14.4 inches and the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal with 11.5 inches.

Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches by the end of Thursday, said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Snow had begun to taper off in Missouri by early afternoon but much of the state could wind up with 8 inches to a foot of snow. Parts of Michigan also could see snow totals around a foot by Thursday.

