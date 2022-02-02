 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winter storm expected to bring rain, wintry mix and ice to Midstate

  • 0
APTOPIX Winter Weather Kansas

John Tapko clears snow at his house Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

 Associated Press

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States on Wednesday as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

The winter storm that delivered heavy snow to the Midwest Wednesday is forecast to result in mostly rain and ice when it arrives in Cumberland County on Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet for the county Friday, changing to a chance of snow after 4 p.m. The high will be in the mid-30s.

Snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible and could result in hazardous travel conditions Friday morning, the weather service said.

The ABC27 forecast says the storm arrives as a steady rain Thursday in the Midstate, with the forecast calling for an inch of rain throughout the day in the region as temperatures reach as high as 50 degrees. The cold front moves in Thursday night, with temperatures expected top drop into the 20s.

Once the storm exits the area Friday night, cold temperatures settle back in Saturday with a high of 28 and a low of 15 expected.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night in the Midwest, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

People are also reading…

By midday Wednesday, some places had already reported snow totals exceeding or nearing a foot, including the central Illinois town of Lewistown with 14.4 inches and the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal with 11.5 inches.

Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches by the end of Thursday, said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Snow had begun to taper off in Missouri by early afternoon but much of the state could wind up with 8 inches to a foot of snow. Parts of Michigan also could see snow totals around a foot by Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News