A wind advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is for this region, covering Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, Adams, York and Lancaster counties. According to the weather service, northwest winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph through early this evening.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, causing a few power outages, according to the weather service.
The weather service said drivers should use extra caution while driving, especially if they are operating a high-profile vehicle, and residents should also secure outdoor objects.